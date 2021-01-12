This story was published in the Jan. 12, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Washington. Jan. 11 — (AP) — President Roosevelt submitted to congress today a budget recommendation calling for the appropriation of $991,996,154 for the department of agriculture in the 1943-44 fiscal year, of which $837,000,000 would be used to facilitate a program of record production of war crops.
Justifying such an appropriation, the president said:
“Food is a primary weapon of war. An adequate food supply is, therefore, a basic aspect of a total war program.”
To facilitate the program, he recommended appropriation of $400,000,000 for soil conservation and crop adjustment payments to fanners; $194,000,000 for exportation and domestic consumption of farm products, exclusive of lend-lease; $64,000,000 for sugar act payments; $38,000,000 for the farm security administration, and $31,000,000 for reductions in interest rates on farm mortgages.
The president’s budget also estimated that $1,600,000,000 would be needed by the department during the first half of the 1943-44 fiscal year for lend-lease food and other farm products. These funds would be available from separate war appropriations. Lend-lease purchases by the department are expected to total $1,700,000,000 during the current fiscal year.