Work on a joint Lewis-Clark Production Credit Assn.—Nezperce Farm Loan Assn. $65,000 building will start next week, secretaries of both organizations said yesterday. The building site is at 1230 Idaho St.
A building permit for the construction was issued by the City Engineer’s office yesterday. Pearson Brothers of Lewiston are the general contractors. The project is to be ready for occupancy in December.
H. C. Hood, PCA secretary, said his concern would own two-thirds of the new building and the NFLA would own the other third. The same ratio will be carried out in the space occupied by the two organizations and in building costs accrued by each office.
The land was purchased for $18,000 and construction will make up the remainder of the $65,000 project.
Lack of parking facilities at the present location, 326 Main St., was one of the major factors in deciding to move the two firms, Joe Skok, NFLA secretary said. There will be plenty of parking area at the new location, he added.
Bids Awarded
John’s Electric of Lewiston will handle the electrical work and Miller Brothers Plumbing & Heating of Lewiston will provide plumbing, heating and air conditioning. Plans were drawn by Architect P. H. Putnam of Lewiston.
The L-shaped building, occupying a corner lot at Idaho and Miller Streets, will be faced at the front with windows and suntan-colored bricks.
A large area from the street close to the windows will be surfaced for parking area. A ten-car parking space behind the building will be reserved for employes.
Each association will have a large lobby, a workroom and a private office for its secretary. The backside dimensions will be 64 feet by 58 feet.
State Toured
Skok and Hood toured Montana in April and looked at several new buildings there. They picked the best points of each and included them in the plans for their own offices.
The building, one of the few joint-owned by the associations, will be the most modem in the organizations, Hood said.
The PCA, which makes short term production loans to farmers and livestock producers, has approximately 600 members who will share in its part of the building. The NFLA, which offers long term loans, has approximately 300 members.
Skok said the project “is being built with the idea if there is a need for more employes we can accommodate more.”
This story was published in the Aug. 3, 1957, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.