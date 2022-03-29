Family Of 11 From Hong Kong Is Seeking Better Opportunities In New Home Here

This story was published in the March 29, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Teeming Hong Kong, the British crown colony off the coast of southeastern China, has one of the greatest concentrations of population on the face of the earth, which is one reason that 11 members of the Lee family recently departed.
But the main reason, as they expressed it yesterday through an interpreter, was to “find better opportunities for ourselves and the children.”
The Lees now are residents of Lewiston through bureaucratic spade work done during the last year and a half by U.S. Sen. Frank Church. Church worked with the U.S. Department of State to obtain permanent visas for the family. The Lees plan to apply for citizenship in the future.
Now living here and being introduced to America by Mr. and Mrs. George Eng are Dr. and Mrs. Chuck Ming Lee; their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Man Choy Lee; their daughter, Mrs. Kit Lee Mok; and the Man Choy Lees’ children, Raymond, 16; Amy, 13; Barbara, 11; Cora, 9; Doris, 8, and Eileen 4.
Dr. and Mrs. Lee are the parents of Mrs. Eng, who came to this country as a bride of Eng in 1947.
Dr. and Mrs. Lee have been here since Nov. 19. Mr. and Mrs. Man Choy Lee and their children and Mrs. Mok arrived at Seattle March 8 and came directly to Lewiston.
They are living in North Lewiston.
Despite inadequate English, all of the Lee children with the exception of Eileen now are enrolled in school.
Raymond, who attended high school in Hong Kong and had some English is a sophomore at Lewiston High School. Amy, Barbara, Cora and Doris all are students at Garfield Elementary School.
Their main task at present, Eng said yesterday, is to get more acquainted with the language.
“They’ll just sit there and smile till they catch on,” Eng said.
Dr. Lee, who is now 79 and retired as a physician, practiced for many years at Toishan, a city in Canton Province of China. He at one time headed the city’s medical commission.
As the Chinese Communist revolution reached its climax in 1948, the Lee family moved to Canton, and in 1952 to Hong Kong.
Reluctant to speak of events in mainland China then and today, Dr. and Mrs. Lee and their son expressed their gratitude at being able to come to the United States and live.
Dr. Lee, however, sometimes expresses himself quite emphatically in Chinese when someone mentions the Thoughts of Chairman Mao, Eng said.
The younger Lee, 37, who has some command of English, was employed at Hong Kong by the British as a member of the Urban Services Department, equivalent to the city engineer’s office here.
Temporarily employed at George’s Restaurant, North Lewiston, Lee is hopeful of obtaining the same kind of position in this area.