This story was published in the Jan. 27, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
What appeared to be a short but fan-tailed comet of unusual brilliance streaked across the sky due east of Lewiston last night, according to three persons who saw the phenomenon and timed it at 10:48 p.m.
Dr. R. C. Peterson said he saw the star or comet pass across the sky while he was motoring down Lewiston Hill Spiral highway. It seemed to light the sky with unusual brilliancy for several moments lighting up that entire sector of the heavens, he said. It shimmered across the sky several degrees above the horizon, he said.
Police Officer Saw It.
Yancy McNeill, city policeman, said he happened to be looking towards the east just as the “star” shot down in an arc across the sky. It seemed to carry a light in advance and was seemingly accompanied by two “bursts” of light, he said.
C. M. Blazey, Clarkston, also saw the star or comet at about the same time, his description corresponding with the other two. All three men said they had never seen such a phenomenon so near the earth.