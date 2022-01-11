This story was published in the Jan. 11, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
With a 39 to 31 defeat last night at the hands of Clarkston, the Lewiston Bengals will be underdogs tonight in their game with Walla Walla high school a t the Bengal gymnasium.
The Bengal-Wa-hi contest will follow the 7:15 o’clock preliminary between the Erb and Owl city league teams, doped as two of the best independent outfits in the valley.
Although down for the count last night, the Bengals will be striving to take Walla Walla into camp for the first time, remembering last season’s three straight losses to the Blue Devils. The Wa-hi lads are not so strong as usual and it would not be impossible for both the Lewiston and Clarkston quintets to stop them.
Bengals Much On Defensive
Last night the Bengals were much on the defensive. Uglem was always able to outjump Berger at center and the only blasts the Bengals got at the hoop were from swift forays down the floor or from hard mid-distant shots. On the other hand, the Bantams were able to underplay the basket with repeated success.
The first half ended 20 to 19 in favor of Clarkston. During this period. Lame’s nine points looked impressive for Lewiston but no other Bengal had been able to shoot mote than one field goal. During the same half, Welch and Uglem had collected six points each and McCormack and Pelton four each far Clarkston.
Lame Stopped
In the last half Lame was completely checked, and aside from Powell’s long field goal and Berger’s four field goals, the Bengals did no scoring from scrimmage. Most of Berger’s shots were hard ones that were made to look easy.
McCormack and Uglem went to work for Clarkston in a big way during the last half and had either made a fraction of his attempts under the basket the score would have been much larger. Twice during the third quarter the Bengals were within a goal of tying the count but the Bantams drew away to a safe lead.
It was the first of four games in the inter-city series.
The scoring:
Lewiston POS Clarkston
Bowles (3) P (6) Welch
Thiessen (2) F (10) McCormack
Berger (10) C (12) Uglem
Lama (9) G (7) Pelton
Donnally (3) G (2) Schenckloth
Subs: Lewiston Powell (4), Clarkston — Galles (2); Jasper.
Official: Mitchell, W. S. C.
The Clarkston B squad won the preliminary game, 30 to 26.