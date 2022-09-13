West Coast Airlines plans to resume F27 air service in and out of Lewiston in a “step” plan during October and November and expects to have its full schedule restored by the end of the year, Nick Bez Jr., assistant to the president, said yesterday.
“We have every intention of resuming our full F27 schedule as early as possible,” he told the Lewiston Morning Tribune in a long distance telephone conversation.
West Coast has decided to exercise its option for purchase of two F27 planes from Aloha Airlines of Hawaii, he said.
If the Civil Aeronautics Board approves the purchase, West Coast will take delivery of the airliners in October and November. The sale price reportedly is about $500,000 for each plane.
WCA also is seeking a third F27 to increase its fleet to 10, Bez said. The Seattle-based carrier then would reduce its DC3 fleet of 14 to five.
Not A Suspension
Bez said West Coast has never “actually suspended” F27 service in and out of Lewiston. It has had to substitute DC3s because a number of F27s were undergoing major maintenance overhauls.
“This is an interim situation and we expect to work out of it permanently by the end of the year,” he said.
Replying to a question regarding earlier reports that WCA planned to “phase out” all of its DC3s in January, 1964, because of additional expensive safety equipment ordered by the Federal Aviation Agency, Bez replied:
“I haven’t heard that there was anything that definite. Certainly we won’t be able to eliminate all our DC3s.” This, he said, is because the airline serves cities where airport runways are too short and traffic is too light to justify placing a 40-passenger F27 plane on the route.
This story was published in the Sept. 13, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.