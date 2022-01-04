Washington, Jan. 3 —(AP)— In a vigorously worded, personally delivered message, President Roosevelt today pointed an enthusiastic congress toward his conception of a permanent recovery on a new basis.
The president thrust deeply toward some of the recently disclosed practices of big business in the banking and speculative fields.
He told the joint session of congress that the nation is “definitely in the process of recovery,” and proposed a permanency of the principles of his monetary, agriculture and industrial programs.
Would Curb Trusts
For new fields of immediate effort, he asked “stringent preventative or regulatory measures” in the nation’s business affairs and a governmental and public war against organized crime.
“I am speaking,” said the president in raised voice, “of those individuals who have evaded the spirit and purpose of our tax laws, of those high officials of banks or corporations who have grown rich at the expense of their stockholders or of the public, of those reckless speculators with their own or other people’s money whose operations have injured the values of the farmer’s crops and the savings of the poor.
Crime Threatening
“In the other category, crimes of organized banditry, cold-blooded shooting, lynching and kidnaping have threatened our security.
“These violations of ethics and these violations of law call on the strong arm of government for their immediate suppression; they call also on the country for an aroused public opinion.”
The presidential message, delivered amid frequent applause and received with cheers, was general in scope and bore no specific legislative recommendations.
The president left no doubt that he wanted the emergency recovery program continued with necessary modifications and announced he would renew direct federal relief pending the restoration of private employment.
Currency Plans Withheld
Briefly discussing his managed currency program, Mr. Roosevelt said it had the purpose of strengthening the financial structure “and of arriving eventually at a medium of exchange which will have over the years less variable purchasing and debt paying power for our people.”
Internal difficulties of some foreign nations, he added, made the question of stabilization of currencies in the foreign exchange on a permanent and world-wide basis a long way off.
He said there had been “great strides” under the industrial recovery act and proposed that this be made a permanent thing “under the supervision but not for arbitrary dictation of government itself.”
Working On War Debts
He looks ahead to the day when the Tennessee valley development could be extended to a national plan.
Mr. Roosevelt indicated new steps might come soon on the defaulted war debts, saying he would make a report later to congress on debts.
The president also made it definitely known that he would submit a specific recommendation to congress later on the tariff. He declined to discuss the details of this but the opinion persisted he would seek authority to negotiate reciprocal tariff agreements.
This story was published in the Jan. 4, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.