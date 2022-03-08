Experimental Car Biggest Attraction At Auto Show

More than 1,500 attended the opening of the third annual Lewis-Clark Autorama yesterday at the Nez Perce County Fair Building, Roy Delaney, co-owner of the show, said.
Delaney said that the crowd was nearly twice as large as that attending opening day of the show a year ago.
Attracting the most attention at the show was an experimental car developed by Chrysler Corporation, the Charger III. The car has neither doors nor windows in the usual sense, with the entire canopy opened by hydraulic motors, and with a set of stabilizing flaps on the rear of the car to keep it under control at high speeds. Development costs of the car were in excess of $200,000.
The model displayed at the Autorama does not contain the turbine power plant designed for the vehicle. However, a model of the car with the engine in it has clocked more than 200 miles per hour in test runs.
Also attracting a lot of attention at the show, Delaney said, is a three-wheel slingshot dragster, turbo powered, owned by Mario Treit, Portland.
The car is 21 feet long.
Another highlight of the show is a 1931 Model A Ford body, green and gold in color, containing a chrome-plated 327 cubic inch Chevrolet engine, and with chromed undercarriage.
Other features of the show include displays of boats, camper pickups, tires, accessories and a booth for the Lewiston Police Department where films and other displays show the work of the department.
A new patrol car belonging to the department is also on display.
Doors to the fair building will be opened at 9 this morning, and will close at midnight. Hours tomorrow are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This story was published in the March 8, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.