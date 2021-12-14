This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1913, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Florence, Italy, Dec, 13. — Vincenzo Perugia, from whom Leonardo De Vinci’s masterpiece “Mona Lisa” was recovered yesterday, today declared absolutely to the police that he had no accomplices, either direct or indirectly in the theft of the painting from the Louvre. Nobody knew of his plan before its execution; nobody saw him when he absconded with the picture and nobody knew he had the picture in his possession.
“I didn’t take the picture through a desire for gain,” he said, “but I wished to accomplish a good and holy work by returning to my country one of the many treasures stolen from it.”
While working in the Louvre, he said, he was overcome with shame on hearing visitors indicate the best work as Italian. One day he took this oath:
“I shall be unworthy of Italy if I do not return to her one of these masterpieces.”
The idea obsessed him and the Mona Lisa was over before him.
When he could delay no longer he found that he could accomplish his purpose without great difficulty, as he was already known by employes about the building. After the theft he was interrogated by the police, but his frankness and his request that they search his room disarmed suspicion. Similarly, when he crossed the French frontier he so readily opened his work-box for the authorities they neglected to search it. Apparently it contained only a few rags and his tools.
Peruga declared that he did not intend to sell the picture to the government, but he thought he ought to have adequate compensation for “the great service, rendered Italy.”
The antiquary, Geria, will claim the rewards offered by the French government and Paris newspapers for the recovery of the picture.
“Mona Lisa” has been temporarily placed in the Uffizi gallery, where it reposed 400 years ago. By permission of the French government and in response to requests received from hundreds of Florentines, Dr. Corrado Ricci, director general of the department of fine arts, has decided to exhibit it for a day or two, declaring that this gallery is “its legitimate place.”
The picture has been hung in the Leonardo hall between the Annunciation and the Adoration of the Magi, of that master. It is in an ancient frame of gilded walnut and is protected by a glass. Tomorrow the public will be admitted.
When Dr. Ricci was again asked today if he were absolutely certain this was the genuine Mona Lisa he replied:
“I only wish that the French experts would consider it a copy; then it would remain in Italy.”