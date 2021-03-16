Juliaetta, March 15 — Lee Irwin, former superintendent of schools here, has invented and is marketing a frying lid to prevent grease from splattering during frying operations.
Mrs. C.E. Irwin, mother of the inventor and teacher, said Irwin has secured patents and is producing the lids on a limited scale. He is now a mathematics teacher at Ritzville high school, Ritzville, Wash.
The lid, made of aluminum, has small depressions that allow moisture to evaporate but keep popping grease in the pan. Mrs. Irwin said a number of Ritzville housewives have called the “Irwin Fry Cover” a success.
This story was published in the March 16, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.