CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Two members of Eastern Washington State College’s Board of Trustees attended an informal meeting on campus to discuss the board’s decision to abolish the school’s nickname “Savages.”
Although all five of the board members were reportedly invited to attend the meeting Thursday, only Mrs. Frederick Wilson, Spokane, and Ronald Robinson, Bellevue, attended.
The board voted unanimously Jan. 19 to change the name, although a student election had voted, by a 5-1 margin, to keep the nickname. Only about 1,000 students voted in that election, college officials said.
Students attending Thursday’s meeting objected to being asked to vote on a matter then having their vote reserved by the board of trustees.
“We asked for your comment and were given it,” said Robinson of the vote. “However, it was up to us as the board to review all the aspects involved and make a final decision.”
“When a name is demeaning to one individual — one human being — that name should be changed,” Mrs. Wilson said.
“The sane ‘Savages’ indicates fierce, uncivilized, primitive people,” she said. “I cannot believe that those students voting for the retention of the nickname did so with a complete understanding of what the word means.”
College president Emerson Shuck was authorized to appoint a committee to select a new nickname for the board’s approval.
This story was published in the Feb. 3, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.