This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The capacity of Arnold’s big circus tent was tested to the limit last night by one of the most enthusiastic audiences ever assembled in Lewiston. Every performer was at his best and every clown in his funniest mood.
George De Onzo, the English barrel jumper, will make his first appearance tonight. Jumping De Onzo, as he is known, is considered one of the greatest performers in the circus business.
All the attractions and concessions on the midway leading to the circus tent received a liberal share of patronage and the way the air was filled with colored paper was evidence that the confetti venders were getting in their deadly work; everybody threw confetti on everybody else, and that is a sure sign of good fellowship and where good fellowship prevails everyone has a good time.
Briefly: Everybody in town is going nightly to see the Arnold shows. They are simply better this year than ever before, and that means more than individual comment regarding the many splendid attractions.