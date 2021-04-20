PULLMAN — The college track and field athlete is perhaps less publicity-minded than his football and basketball brethren. But somewhere in the back of his mind — sometimes on the back of his scalp — every athlete is an aspiring television star.
Thus Washington State sprinter Michael Joubert’s new haircut will proclaim “WSU” to opponents or TV cameras that follow him today at Mooberrv Track in dual meets against Oregon and Idaho. ESPN’s coverage will be tape-delay, but the atmosphere will be live.
“The team has such a high expectation to do well nationally,” Joubert said, “and I’m sure there are going to be a lot of other teams watching from around the country, No one’s rating us, which we’re annoyed about. So we’d like to prove ourselves, and here’s a chance to do it on television.”
Field events begin at 11 a.m. for women and noon for men, and running events start at 1:30 p.m. The national TV broadcast, with announcers Phil Stone and high-jump luminary Dwight Stones, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday.
With or without the electronic media, the Oregon-WSU dual tends to be electric, and is a focal point in the near-parallel careers of the Ducks’ Bill Dellinger, 56, and WSU’s John Chaplin, 54, two of the country’s premier men’s college track coaches. Dellinger, who has guided the Ducks since 1973 (a year before Chaplin took over at Pullman), holds a 9-8 edge over his Cougar rival, though Chaplin broke Dellinger’s four-meet win streak last year with an 82-81 victory at Eugene, Ore. The Ducks and WSU went on to place 1-2 in the Pacific-10 Conference, and the Ducks took fifth in the NCAA.
The often caustic appearance of the rivalry is misleading, Chaplin insisted this week: “We both occasionally say something we probably wish we hadn’t said afterwards, but it doesn’t affect our friendship. We have a pretty good rule. We don’t talk to each other during the dual meet itself. Any other time we do.”
Chaplin has resigned himself to Pullman’s scanty interest in track, compared to the fanaticism that reigns at Eugene, but is making a special plea to spectators this week: TV doesn’t relish empty stands. He’ll give away hot dogs and “quackers,” and invite even his detractors.
“We’re telling the fans, do us a favor,” he said, “If nothing else come out and stick your tongue out at TV, quack at the Ducks, yell and scream. But show up. Cussing out the coach is fine. We need your body. We don’t care about your attitude, as long as you keep it within the bounds of propriety.”
The Cougars, with their atypical strength in the sprints and hurdles this year, outscored Oregon 223½ to 181½ last Saturday in the four-team Pepsi Invitational at UO.
“We may have lost to the best dual-meet team in the nation,” Dellinger said. “We may be the second-best team — we don’t know.”
The Cougars are favored again today, though the slimmer field of teams is probably an advantage for the Ducks. “This is a typical good Washington State team,” Chaplin said, “in the sense that it has very good up-front people, but not a lot of them.”
The first men’s event today, the steeplechase, should be among the most interesting. Four NCAA veterans are entered: WSU’s John Hill (8:42.9) and Robert Price (8:46.02), and Oregon’s Rick Mestler (8:43.29) and Tye Van Schoiack (8:45.33). The Ducks, though, may do some shuffling.
WSU’s weakest event this year is one of Oregon’s strongest: Hammer-thrower Scott McGee (225-1) is the NCAA champion. Most other events are less clear-cut, though Cougar sprinter Augustin Olobia, hurdler Tony Li, long-jumper George Ogbeide and distance runner Samuel Kibiri have been winning consistently.
The Oregon women’s team, the Pac-10 runner-up for the last three years, outscored the Cougars 175-137 last week and holds a 12-0 all-time advantage in the dual series.
The Ducks boast the best javelin duo in the country in Paula Berry (182-3) and Kim Hyatt (175-1), though Berry will forgo this meet for the Mt. Sac Relays. Kelly Blair, a sophomore heptathlete from Prosser, Wash., is entered in four events today, and distance runner Stephanie Wessell is undefeated this year.
WSU’s Luiza DoNascimento and Jennifer Carpenter placed 1-2 in the 800 last Saturday, though the former is scheduled to move up to the 1,500 today.
