“From where the sun now stands—I shall fight no more the white man.”
With these words, Chief Joseph, of the Nez Perces, the greatest of all Indian generals, submitted to the dictates of the white man and turned submissively from the land his people had always known as their land. Chief Joseph was first driven from the Wallowa county and later from the last settlement of the Nez Perces in central Idaho. He was ostracized from the land of his people and spent his last days on the Néspelem reservation, west of Spokane.
Now comes Alonzo Victor Lewis, sculptor and painter of note, who proposes to design and erect a great memorial statue of Chief Joseph. He has selected the Lewiston country for the location of this statue and has written O. H. Lipps, supervisor of the Nez Perce Indian agency, for assistance in getting his proposition under way. He proposes to visit the Lewiston country during the coming spring and it is expected the matter of building the statue will be under way before the end of next year.
Alonzo Victor Lewis designed and erected the head of Lincoln along the Lincoln national highway and he won fame with his statue. “The American Soldier.” He says he believes he sees an opportunity of a life-time in the building of the Chief Joseph statue. The entire central Idaho and eastern Washington country will very naturally be much interested in his plans.
Mr. Lewis has discussed the matter generally in a letter to Mr. Lipps, a portion of the letter being:
“I have not decided whether I shall do this thing outright myself as a work of love or attempt to create a marginal profit and finance it to a point where we can make a national memorial of the undertaking.
“If I were to make this statue the largest Indian memorial ever created, say 170 feet high or seventeen stories, standing out on some high bluff with a vast expanse below and around it, no doubt thousands of tourists would route their trips in order to view it. The national and world-wide publicity would equal that of the Confederate Stone mountain monument in Georgia and withall, it would consitute a fitting memorial for that great and really last fighting Indian chief and his band of warriors.
“The lost cause of Joseph’s men was as pathetic to them as the lost cause of Lee’s men. The sentiment involved, in a sense, is as great in one case as in the other and artistically speaking, a memorial to Joseph is as fitting as a memorial to Robert E. Lee.
“Chiefs Peo-peo-tal-ikt and Yellow Wolf, of the Nez Perces, know my heart in this matter. They have seen my work and both of those old fellows believe I can be instrumental in their wish of a monument to their war chief.
“Somehow the idea breaks upon me as the opportunity of a life time. It may not be done in a day nor in a year but it will be done. If I decide to make it colossal, then a finance plan must be effected. If I were to make it 15 or 20 feet high, I could finance that through some of my friends as a gift. Off hand, I would prefer to make it about as big as a mountain and something for the country to talk about. This is an age of ‘big things.’
“My head of Lincoln is one-third as large as the celebrated sphinx. I mention this merely in order to say it would have been as easy to enlarge it up to the full size, had the occasion required. The face of this Lincoln is 12 feet alone and the bust is 25 feet over all or the full figure would measure seven stories high. The face of Chief Joseph on a statue of 170 feet would measure approximately 21 feet. The likeness and posture of the figure would be worked out with scientific accuracy from the small scale model under a secret mechanical formula devised entirely by myself. The entire statue would be of synthetic granite or artificial stone, cement.
“I believe if this monument were accomplished and presented to the government, that acreage of sufficient proportions might be acquired around it and a national monument designated.”
