This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The first trip ever made by motor boat up the Clearwater river as far this the town of Ahsahka, about 40 miles from Lewiston, and then up the North Fork for more than 60 miles to the Little North Fork of the Clearwater, has been accomplished by George Hayward, Earl Miller and Frank Kittsmiller, who returned here Sunday from a two weeks’ stay in the upper river country.
The party left here July 31 and consumed five days in making the trip up stream, traveling only eight hours each day.
The motor was installed in a skiff of the ordinary kind and was capable of generating two-horse power. But 10 gallons of gasoline were used on the entire journey and never once did the little propeller fail to do its work.
At Ahsahka the North Fork empties into the main stream and for a distance of approximately 50 miles one passes through a fine stretch of picturesque country. Mountains thickly covered with pine, rise to a great height, and a more favored spot for lovers of the open is not possible to find. After passing Big island one travels but a few miles until the Little North Fork is reached, and it was up this stream that the party found its greatest enjoyment.
In returning but 11 hours were required to make the trip to Lewiston, the little craft often reaching a speed of about 15 miles an hour. Upstream the boat made from three to five miles an hour.