This story was published in the Jan. 26, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
At 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon the 108-ton Northern Pacific engine was pulled from Potlatch river onto a specially constructed track built from the main line to the front end of the engine, and then dragged out of the water and taken to the yards at Arrow. It will be pulled to Spokane this morning.
With the engine ashore the 100 or more workmen started a search for the body of Fireman William H. Skidmore, apparently drowned when the engine crashed into the bridge across Catholic gulch Tuesday morning and toppled into the river, falling over on the side on which the fireman was stationed when the crash came.
No Trace of Body.
No trace of Skidmore’s body was found. This lead to the belief that he may have jumped when the engine tore its way through the bridge after the track had been undermined by high water. The search for the body continued for several hours and was then abandoned as a hopeless task. The presumption is that it was carried by the flood into the Clearwater river and a watch will be maintained at the mill pond, dam and below Lewiston with the hope of the body being located.
A large crowd gathered to witness the 100-ton wrecking crane being adjusted to drag the engine from its watery resting place. The crew started at 8 a.m. to make adjustments of tackle and after several attempts were successful. The engine was found to be damaged but little. There was a dent in the boiler, the cab was torn off and the running board and steps on one side crushed.
Cable Powerful.
The crane was equipped with cable one and one-half inches thick, and a wrecking crew of Lewiston joined with that of Spokane in the work. After the engine was righted on the specially built track it was a comparatively easy matter to drag it out.
Relatives of Skidmore yesterday authorized a reward of $25 for recovery of his body and the Northern Pacific also stipulated a similar amount would be paid by the company.