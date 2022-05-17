Endeavour brings Earthlings home

Space Shuttle Endeavour tries a new drag parachute to shorten its landing length and add stability in the event of flat tires or malfunctions. The shuttle touched down at Edwards Air Force Base on California’s Mojave Desert Sunday at 1:57 p.m. PDT. (Associated Press)
This story was published in the May 17, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Shuttle Endeavour landed in the California desert with seven astronauts Saturday, ending a triumphant spacewalking mission in which three astronauts caught a massive satellite by hand.
Endeavour touched down on the concrete runway at 1:57 p.m. PDT. Commander Daniel Brandenstein released a red, white and blue drag chute that billowed behind the ship.
“Welcome to California, and congratulations on a spectacular and historic flight,” Mission Control’s Jim Halsell said.
Endeavour circled Earth 141 times and logged 3,696,019 miles during its maiden voyage.
About 125,000 people were on hand to see Endeavour make its first landing at this Mojave Desert base, the touchdown site for all new shuttles.
NASA eagerly had awaited the return of the $2 billion Endeavour, the replacement for the destroyed Challenger and the first shuttle to be equipped with a drag chute. Brandenstein released the chute, which is 40 feet, in diameter, upon touchdown. The chute trailed 87 feet behind Endeavour.
The chute is intended to reduce the distance the shuttle rolls by 1,000 to 2,000 feet, letting the orbiter land on shorter runways in an emergency. It also is intended to keep the spaceship on course in case of a blown tire or steering problem.
Endeavour stopped 9,700 feet after it touched down, but it wasn’t immediately possible to determine the chute’s effectiveness, launch director Bob Sieck said.
Initial inspection found only a handful of dings in Endeavour’s protective thermal tiles, Sieck said. A distinct gash on the shuttle’s nose was actually not very deep, he said.
“The vehicle looks as great as the mission it just flew,” he said. “Visually, it would be hard to believe it spent nine days in space and had a re-entry.”
Before descent, the astronauts had trouble closing one of Endeavour’s two cargo bay doors. There was no indication the aft latches on the port door had secured, and the crew had to try again to drive them down.