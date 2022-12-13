This story was published in the Dec. 13, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Empty barges still are hard to come by, officials of Lewiston grain terminals said Friday.
Both Larry Bryant, general manager of Coast Trading Co., and Lewis I. Phillips, president of the Lewis-Clark Terminal Assn., had said earlier they hoped the situation would ease by now.
Phillips told the Lewiston Morning Tribune that the terminal association’s elevator hasn’t had a barge to load in 30 days. The one before that came 11 days earlier.
The Lewis-Clark terminal expects a barge this weekend. But with a barge taking 100,000 bushels of grain and trucks bringing in 50,000 to 60,000 bushels a day, “in a couple of days, we’re full again.” Phillips observed.
Phillips, who is manager of Lewiston Grain Growers, the largest single participant in the new terminal at the Port of Lewiston, will travel Tuesday to Portland to confer with North Pacific Grain Growers. Inc., officials. The Portland firm is one of those to whom Lewiston area grain handlers sell.
Bryant said Coast Trading is expecting two barges this afternoon. It hasn’t had any since last weekend. Meanwhile, the firm is shipping some malting barley by rail and this week filled six 3,000-bushel Burlington Northern hopper cars. “The rail spur puts us in a position to move smaller, specialty items,” Bryant commented.
“We’re running very full,” he told the Tribune, “It’s just touch and go. If it weren’t for the barges coming, I’m afraid we’d not be unloading trucks.
Coast Trading, with white wheat still on the ground, is trying to move all of it inside and is making slow headway. Last week, the outdoor pile held 175,000 bushels. This week it’s down to about 140,000. Bryant estimated.
At their Portland and Vancouver. Wash., headquarters, barge lines officials assured the Tribune by telephone that they are doing whatever they can to serve the new port at the other end of the Columbia-Snake River Waterway, some 375 miles away.
But in many cases, that service is out of their hands, they explained.
Ray Hickey, general manager of Tidewater Barge Lines at Vancouver, said: “Most of our hauling orders come from exporters of grain — Continental, Dreyfus, Cook, North Pacific, United and so on. We go with our barges where they send us. We don’t, get calls directly from the elevators. The exporter more or less controls the situation.”
Gene Barber, dispatcher for Shaver Transportation Co. at Portland, agreed. “We’d like to go to Lewiston, but that depends on the people we’re hauling for. We go where our customers send us and we’ve been sent elsewhere lately.”
Robert J. Hasler of Portland, Knappton Towboat Co., vice president, told the Tribune. “We re doing our very best. We’re going as fast as we can and we re getting good turnarounds,” with barges unloaded with regularity and turned back upstream.
Hasler said he had counted in the Portland harbor “seven or eight ships at anchor waiting to get into grain berths” at waterside grain terminals, indicating considerable overseas shipments are taking place.
Les Dana, editor of the Daily Shipping News at Portland, told the Tribune that the glut of grain at Portland terminals is being reduced now in part, with the loading of “the biggest ship that has ever called here.”
The ship will carry 100,000 tons of grain to Pakistan — grain that came from upriver ports. Dana said.