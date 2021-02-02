This story was published in the Feb. 2, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A University of Idaho professor pointed to a fat folder of job offers Saturday to back up his claim that there are many opportunities awaiting journalism graduates.
Beginners in the field can expect good starting salaries with the future limited only by ability, said Dr. Granville Price, head of the journalism department. The folder, he said, contained letters from newspapers, radio and television stations, advertising agencies and trade publications — all seeking journalistic talent.
Journalism is rewarding in other ways he said, although it has lost much of its movie type glamour.
“Journalism is something worth doing — a challenge. “Youngsters alert to world affairs and the principles of freedom on which the United States is founded enjoy working in the field.”