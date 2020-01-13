This story was published in the Jan. 13, 1948, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Lewiston Elks lodge basketball team, one of the strongest independent squads in this area, will play the Washington State College freshmen tomorrow night at 8 at the NICE gym. In a preliminary game starting at 6:45 the NICE Jayvees will meet the Moose lodge.
Elton Gaskill, Elks manager, said the team would be at full strength tomorrow for the first time this year. Last Friday the Lewiston outfit dropped a 55-35 decision to the WSC freshmen in a preliminary to the OSC-WSC game.
Prep Stars Plentiful
Nucleus of the Washington State freshman team is made up of outstanding high school stars from last year’s prep ranks. The roster is headed by Pat Streamer, an all-state choice last year from Colfax. Other standouts are Lloyd Smick, Colfax; Vern Torgerson, Lacrosse; Lou Ellison, member of the Pasco state championship team last year; and Leon Mangus and Lon Lingel, both of Marysville, Wash.
Leading the Elks club will be Russ Wiseman, Clarkston high school coach and holder of the Winco league scoring record while playing for Central Washington College of Education. Jack Hubbard, assistant coach at Clarkston and a teammate of Wiseman’s at CWCE, is another Elks stalwart. Joe Loisel, a Creighton university ace who has played in Madison Square Garden, will also play for the Elks, Gaskill said.
Other members of the Lewiston squad are Bud Jones, Bill Leuschel, Leo Minnette, John Thompson, Dud Lovejoy, John White, Art Darst and Junior Sanders. All of these played either at Lewiston high school or at NICE.