A crowd that taxed the capacity of the rooms of the Elks lodge quarters last night heard a patriotic address by George D. Ayers, dean of the law department of the University of Idaho, the address being a feature of Flag Day by the Elks lodge. Dean Ayers spoke impressively of American ideals and was frequently applauded.
Throughout the program was one of much interest, and two tableaux features brought enthusiastic approval. One presented “Betsy Ross Making the Flag.” Mrs. Susan A. Manning, widow of the late Major G. A. Manning, impersonated Betsy Ross. A second tableau showed Miss Neil Brown as “The Goddess of Liberty.”
Musical numbers were provided by an orchestra, with vocal solos by Miss Blanche Mounce and Mrs. Louis Kirtland. A recitation was given by Miss Marie McGrath. The flag record was presented by Delos Needham; the flag history was reviewed by Victor Landquist and prayer was offered by Rev. D. J. Somerville.
The closing number was the song, “The Star Spangled Banner,” by the entire assemblage.
The Elks had provided most elaborate decorations throughout the auditorium. The decorations utilized at the reception given the visiting bankers Monday night were supplemented by the national colors, with pink roses prominent in the effects secured.
This story was published in the June 15, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.