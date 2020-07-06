This story was published in the July 6, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The battle of all battles will lake place on the Clarkston diamond tomorrow afternoon at 5 o’clock when the ball teams representing the Elks’ lodge and the Country club will line up against each other. This game promises to be well worth witnessing. In justice to both organizations it must be said that Managers Keefe of the Elks and Crapo of the Country club have used both care and discretion in picking their men.
None of the has-beens that both the club and the lodge have on their membership lists will be in the game, and nothing but the very best material will be permitted to take part.
For two weeks both teams have been engaged in practice and those Haying witnessed these preliminary performances declare a fine showing was made. The game is the outcome of a challenged issued to the Country club by E. J. Keefe on behalf of the Elks.
For the Elks Joe Taggart and Vernon Noel will officiate as a battery and for the Country club those to be in points have not been named. Ransom Coburn has been selected as umpire. The admission charge will be 25 cents to all parts of the ground.