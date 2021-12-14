This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1913, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, Dec. 13. — Bear traders in the stock market found it comparatively easy to put down stocks to the lowest level of the present decline. Most of the selling was by the trading element on the floor, whose efforts were furthered by the general lack of outside interest and an absence of demand around the current levels. The fact that the market ultimately rallied and closed a shade higher on the day reflected no improvement so far as was discernible.
At the outset the market was firm with a brisk demand for stocks which have been especially weak recently. New Haven was bid up a point on the first few transactions. American Telephone, however, did not respond to the movement, soon teaching a new low point. Other stocks quickly weakened under the bear attack and soon the whole market was falling. Northern Pacific closed 107; Union-Pacific 150 5-8.
The bank statement was an agreeable surprise to the street.
Bonds were depressed with decided heaviness in some active issue’s. Total sales, par value, $1,272,000.
U.S. bonds and Panama 3s, reg., advanced 1-4 and Panama 3s coupon 1-2 on call for the week.