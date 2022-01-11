This story was published in the Jan. 11, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
“You have a wonderful little city, one of the nicest places I have ever visited,” was the comment of Col. Edward B. Stone, principal keeper of the New Jersey state prison at Trenton, on the eve of his departure for home.
Col. Stone arrived here with Thomas Mahaney, deputy keeper, last Sunday to return Anthony Renard to New Jersey to complete a prison term after having escaped about two years ago. Renard was arrested in Lewiston for assaulting Miss Doris Clark and while in jail for that offense was fingerprinted and was then discovered to be an escape. The officers left with Renard last night.
This was their first visit west and they were much impressed.
During their several days stay, Col. Stone and Mr. Mahaney were shown the surrounding country in automobile tours with Sheriff Harry Dent and Chief of Police Eugene Gasser.
Marvels at Spiral Grade.
“Our trip over the beautiful hill highway was one we will long remember,” Col. Stone said. “Never did I gaze upon such a wonderful sight as when we stopped and looked over the valley. Then too, the construction of the highway is an outstanding achievement. We do not see anything like that in the east.” They also visited Lewiston Orchards.
Yesterday for the first time they witnessed a sawmill in operation. In company with Sheriff Dent, the visiting officers toured the plant of Potlatch Forests, Inc., viewing operations in all departments. The briquette plant was inspected and “marveled at,” Col. Stone said.
Renard was arrested in New Jersey for burglary and escaped after serving 22 months of a 4-year minimum term.