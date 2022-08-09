SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — By continually pumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, Earth’s population is turning the planet into a furnace, according to an Oregon State University scientist.
The amount of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere will double by the end of the century resulting in a “perceptively warmer climate,” Dr. Lawrence Gates, chairman of the university’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences, told a seminar Monday.
“The carbon dioxide in our atmosphere is now between 15 and 20 percent that of pre-industrial Revolution level,” Gates said in a lecture sponsored by the World Affairs Council and other San Francisco organizations.
Gates said that by burning fossil fuels, “we have been pumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere at a faster rate than it can be absorbed by vegetation and the ocean.”
“Just as man is sensitive to changes in weather by affecting his agricultural yield,” Gates said, “climate also is sensitive to man’s activities.”
He said through the so-called “greenhouse effect,” a “doubling of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would mean a perceptively warmer climate in the coming decade.”
The “greenhouse effect” results because carbon dioxide absorbs and traps solar radiation, warming the atmosphere.
Gates also said that while scientists have been able to “calculate” world climate, they have not made much inroad into the prediction of regional weather conditions such as the current drought in many parts of the United States.
“Climate can be calculated, but it doesn’t mean it can be forecast,” he said.
Gates showed slides of a mathematical model of the global climate and said they compared favorably with observed climatic conditions.
This story was published in the Aug. 9, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.