Early Bird Supply spreads its wings

This story was published in the April 6, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Early Bird Supply Inc. in Clarkston has more than doubled its showroom space and added a new ACE Hardware brand tool rental place with more than 500 different rental tools.
The business, which is owned and operated by Jerry and Nita Batterton and their sons, Tracy and Brad Batterton, added more than 4,000 square feet of showroom, bringing the total to 7,200 square feet.
The expansion began in October and was finished in January.
Last summer, Early Bird added more than 10,000 square feet of covered lumber storage space.
Building permits estimated the expansion and the covered storage space at $153,173, but the size of the investment was more than that, said Tracy Batterton.
Early Bird Supply began in 1974 as a masonry supply store and than grew over the next 10 years into a full service lumber and building materials center.
In 1984, Early Bird joined the ACE Hardware team as one of more than 5,000 independent dealers.