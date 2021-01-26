This story was published in the Jan. 26, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Salem, Ore., Jan. 25. — (AP) — Post office authorities revealed today that two packages containing dynamite had been sent through the mail to heads of government re-employment offices here.
Federal and state agencies were conducting a through investigation, it was said, and a postal inspector will arrive soon.
In neither package was the dynamite fitted with detonator. It was believed the purpose of the sender was to try to frighten relief officials into meeting demands.
The first package was delivered to Manager E.T. Barnes of Marion county re-employment office. It contained one stick of dynamite. The second was sent to R.C. Churchill, CWA complaint official. This consisted of blasting powder and a piece of salt pork such as is being distributed by the relief office.