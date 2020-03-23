This story was published in the March 23, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
KAMIAH — Dr. Leif Verner, professor of horticulture from the University of Idaho, talked Tuesday evening on dwarf trees to members of the Valley Garden Club and their husbands.
Dwarf apple trees originated in England, Dr. Verner said, from experiments conducted by George Hatton at the Mailing Experiment Station. The root stock for dwarf trees bears the name of Mailing from the experiments conducted there, he explained. Sixteen seedlings were considered in the study.
Describing their culture, Dr. Verner said dwarf trees are used throughout Europe in orchards because they do not take as much room and are easier to pick. However, they are expensive in the United States due to the scarcity of suitable rootstock for grafting. They require more care as they are more shallow-rooted and will blow out of the ground in windy parts of the country.
They are usually wired much the same as grapes when they are used in windy areas here. They can be trained along a wire against a building, or made into an arbor, Dr. Verner said.
Dr. Verner demonstrated the various forms of grafting from a cleft graft to budding. He brought a cross section of apple wood showing the intragraft made to develop the dwarf apple tree and showed pictures of trees grafted on the Mailing rootstock compared with trees of the normal size.
Mrs. Verner accompanied her husband to the meeting held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Foster of Kamiah. Members and guests had a potluck dinner prior to the demonstration.
In a business session $5 was donated to the General Hospital Auxiliary of Grangeville for use in buying equipment for the nursing home unit just completed there.