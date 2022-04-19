This story was published in the April 19, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, April 18. — News that the Carpathia was outside the harbor and rapidly approaching sent thousands of persons to vantage points along the city’s water front.
In a drizzling rain, 250 policemen gathered early tonight at the Cunard line piers at West Fourteenth street and North river, preparatory to handling the crowds.
Inspector McClusky was in charge of the squad, and ropes, dotted with green lights, were stretched for 75 yards in front of the piers to hold back the throngs. No one without a special permit was allowed beyond these ropes. As early as 8 o’clock automobiles in which vetted women and silent men were seated, began arriving and by 8:30 a small crowd already had entered the great steel and concrete structure which covers the piers.
A small hotel across the way had been converted into headquarters for the newspapers and press associations and a meeting place for those who had been bereaved and had relatives aboard the Carpathia. Although there was no rule for silence, everyone talked in whispers.
In this assemblage were those who hoped against hope that some dear one was alive, although the list of survivors had failed to show the name.
At the Battery, the first point on Manhattan Island which the rescue ship would pass, a crowd of 10,000 assembled. Other vantage points further up toward town were crowded with spectators eager to catch the first glimpse of the approaching Carpathia.
The coming of the steamer was reported from various sources. Outside the Hook at 6:20 tonight the vessel was reported successively as having passed each local harbor mark, reaching quarantine at 7:35. The quarantine officials did not hold the steamer. The doctors hurried alongside in their launches while the vessel slowed down a bit and Health Officer O’Connell and his assistants were put aboard. The Carpathia then proceeded steadily toward her dock, passing the Statue of Liberty at 7:50, the Battery at 8:10 and then on past the forest of shipping on both sides of the river, proceeding cautiously under escort of tugs.
As the liner passed the battery the great crowds that lined the sea wall and were massed in the park space behind, stood in silence. At intervals the dark river up which the rescue ship, with few lights showing, was lighted up as photographers from, decks of tugs and from well-selected places on shore, exploded great flashlights.
As the Carpathia steamed up the river, dimly lighted and slow moving, she looked like a funeral boat.
Among the crowd were scores of white-clad hospital attendants with stretchers and attaches of the coroner’s staff. Invalid chairs also were rolled up to the pier entrance for those unable to walk.
When the ship docked at 9:30, the gang plank was quickly lowered and the doctors and nurses went aboard. The first survivors began to leave the ship at 9:35.
The following statement issued by a committee of the surviving passengers was given to the press on the arrival of the Carpathia:
“We the undersigned surviving passengers on the Titanic, in order to forestall any sensational or exaggerated statements, deem it our duty to give the press a statement of facts which have come to our knowledge and which we believe to be true:
“On Sunday, April 14, 1912, at about 11:40 p.m. on a cold starlight night, in a smooth sea and with no moon, the ship struck an iceberg which had been reported to the bridge by lookouts, but not early enough to avoid collision.
“Steps were taken to ascertain the damage and save passengers and ship. Orders were given to put on life belts and the boats were lowered. The usual distress signals were sent out by wireless and rockets at intervals from the ship. The ship sank at 2:20 a.m., Monday. Fortunately the wireless message was received by the Cunard’s Carpathia at about midnight and she arrived on the scene of the disaster at about 4 a.m., Monday.
“The officers and crew of the steamer Carpathia had been preparing all night for the rescue and comfort of the survivors and the last mentioned were received on board with the most touching care and kindness, every care being given, irrespective of class. The passengers, officers and crew gave up their staterooms, clothing and comforts for our benefit. All honor to them.
“The English board of trade passengers’ certificate on the Titanic showed approximately 3500.
“The same certificate called for life boat accommodations and four collapsible boats.
“Life preservers were accessible and apparently in sufficient number for all on board.
“The approximate number of passengers carried at the time of the collision was:
“First class, 330; second class, 320; third class 750; total, 1400. Officers and crew, 940. Total, 2340. Of the foregoing the following were rescued by the steamship Carpathia:
“First class, 210; second class, 125; third class, 200; officers, 4; seamen, 39; stewards, 96; firemen, 71. Total, 210 of the crew. The total, about 745 saved, was about 80 per cent of the maximum of the lifeboats.
“We feel it our duty to call the attention of the public to what we consider the inadequate supply of life-saving appliances provided for on modern passenger steamships and recommend that immediate steps be taken to compel passenger steamships to carry sufficient boats to accommodate the maximum number of people carried on board. The following facts were observed and should be considered in this connection:
“The insufficiency of lifeboats, rafts, etc.; lack of trained seamen to man same (stokers, stewards, etc., are not efficient boat handlers); not enough officers to carry out emergency orders on the bridge and to superintend the launching and control of lifeboats; absence of search lights.
“The board of trade rules allow for entirely too many people in each boat to permit the same to be properly handled. On the Titanic the boat deck was about 75 feet above water and consequently the passengers were required to embark before lowering boats, thus endangering the operation and preventing the taking on the maximum number the boats would hold.
“Boats at all times to be properly equipped with properly equipped with provisions, water, lamps, compasses, lights, etc. Lifesaving boat drills should be more and more carried out and officers should be armed at boat drills.
“Great reduction of speed in fog and ice, as damage if collision actually occurs is liable to be less.
“In conclusion we suggest that an international conference be called to recommend the passage of identical laws providing for the safety of all at sea and we urge the United States government to take the initiative as soon as possible.”
The statement was signed by Samuel Goldenberg, chairman, and a committee of some 25 passengers.