Dr. Rock’s takes its act to Orchards

This story was published in the April 6, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Dr. Rock’s, a Lewiston store that offers new or previously owned CDs, cassette tapes and videos, has opened a second store at Bryden Avenue and Thain Road called Bob’s Dr. Rock’s.
The original store was founded in Lewiston in 1981 by Jerry and Joan Hunter, who still own it. The second store, at 1036 Bryden, is being managed by their son, Bob Hunter. The new store offers the same items as the original store, but also includes used video game cartridges.
Bob Hunter previously worked at The Depot youth clothing store for eight years, then spent 11 years with Horizon Air at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport.
Bob’s Dr. Rock’s is believed to be the only store of its kind in Lewiston Orchards, Jerry Hunter said.
“We wanted a store in the Orchards, but we didn’t have enough time,” Jerry Hunter said. “There are a lot of people up here; the city center’s moving this way.”
The primary goal of both stores is to buy and sell good used CDs and videos. Though the stores stock a few cassette tapes, that format is swiftly being replaced by CDs, Jerry Hunter said.
Cassettes constitute less than 5 percent of the total national sales, according to Jerry Hunter, while CDs make up about 95 percent. In a few years, he believes, the audio cassette tape will join the 8-track in obscurity.
Both stores pay a flat rate in cash for good, used CDs and videocassettes, but do not buy LP albums. The stores also stock black lights, wall hangings and a few other accessories.
Jerry Hunter has noticed — because the original Dr. Rocks is near Lewiston High School — that music tastes among high school students change every four years as former junior high students replace the high school students.
As a result, Dr. Rock’s has to stock current tastes to keep customers of all ages happy.
But new CDs of classic rock remain popular and affordable: Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” or The Doors’ “L.A. Woman” sell for $11.95.
Used CDs such as Mariah Carey’s “Daydream” or the Cranberries’ “The Faithful Departed” sell for $7.95. Customers may listen to the CDs before they buy, saving more money by avoiding disappointing purchases.
Bob’s Dr. Rock’s is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.