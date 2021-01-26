This story was published in the Jan. 26, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Washington. Jan. 25. —(AP) — President Roosevelt and Dr. Albert Einstein, German scientist, found a common ground today in chatting about yachts and yachting.
The president took Dr. and Mrs. Einstein to his office in the executive building. The scientist eagerly examined the array of prints of ships and boats on the office walls.
Mrs. Einstein served as interpreter. Dr. and Mrs. Einstein came to the White House last night as the guests of the President and Mrs. Roosevelt and remained overnight.