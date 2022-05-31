This story was published in the May 31, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
As charming as those little round rodents are along the Lewiston levee system, the Army Corps of Engineers really can’t let them bore a hole in the levee and drown everybody in this end of the valley including Tribune writers, as popular as that might be.
That would be murder and a letter to the editor will usually suffice when putting Tribune writers in their place.
So the engineers can’t let the marmots do that. They aren’t that cute.
The marmots we mean. Maybe the engineers are, but that’s for their spouses to judge.
Meanwhile, those little rodents (again, the marmots, not the engineers) have a population explosion going that is not only threatening their own health but is producing some deep penetration of the levees, the only thing between downtown Lewiston and the river.
Hence the corps has decided to poison the marmots. Granted, that is a strong response, even for someone threatening to drown Tribune writers. But there are limits to how much cute a community can afford and flooding the town greatly exceeds those limits.
The corps insists it has had little luck trapping the animals and moving them elsewhere. And of course, the colonels of the corps are disinclined to haul out the howitzers and blast away at the marmots in the usual military fashion because that would also mean blasting away at the levees.
So rather than just stand by and let a few squat, overfed rodents do away with Lewiston as we know it, the corps intends to do away with the marmot population as we know it.
The corps must serve both the people and the other animals under its jurisdiction. But from this exceedingly biased vantage, it would seem that the best way to serve the marmots is boiled. — B.H.