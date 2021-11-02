Douglas Hart was last night elected president of the Lewiston Roundup association board of directors, succeeding Don Zirbel, who guided the annual show through two seasons.
Hart, who has been a member of the board for six years and is well-known to rodeo fans for his announcing chores, was elected by directors at a meeting last night at the Bollinger hotel.
Other officers are Jack Sorey, vice president, succeeding Billy Gray, and Howard Melcher, treasurer, succeeding Sorey. Joe M. Skok was renamed secretary of the association, a position he has held since 1943.
Seven directors whose three year terms expire this year were all reelected. They are Harry Wall, Frank McLaughlin, M. L. Tyler, Earl Bullock, Jack Lee, Cliff Hinkley and Art Grover.
Wyman Cox, Pullman, was named to fill the one-year unexpired term of E. S. Cook, who resigned this year from active directorship. Cook has been named to honorary board of directors.
Tyler Historian
A new office, grand historian, was created last night. M. L. Tyler was elected to the post. The duties of the office will be to compile roundup records for preservation.
Holdover directors of the association are Don Zirbel, Billy Gray, Jack Sorey, A. L. Alford, J. B. McMonigle, E. S. Rawls, Judge Tippett, J. W. Thometz, Art L. Barnes, Mack Brown, Ted Dufour, Howard Melcher and Hart.
Two performers in this year’s roundup have written the board praising the show, directors were informed last night. Clown Wilbur Plaugher wrote Zirbel that Lewiston’s is the “fastest show” he had ever worked.
Plaugher said he had to omit several of his acts because the action at Roundup park was so fast. The clown’s only opportunity to present specialty numbers comes during a lull between regular events.
Miss Barbara Huntington, Eugene, Ore., trick rider, told directors in a letter that she was impressed by the hospitality of Lewiston citizens. Letters were also read from Queen Molly Staley, Pullman, and Princess Dorothy Parkins, Craigmont. Both young women thanked the board for courtesies during the roundup in September.
This story was published in the Nov. 2, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.