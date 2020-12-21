This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1953, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Three decorated Christmas trees donated by friends lent cheer yesterday to Tri-State Memorial Hospital, Clarkston.
Standing in the reception room is a tree donated by M. A. Denham and decorated by Chester Gilleland Group of Tri-State Hospital Auxiliary. Cub Scout Pack 127 supplied and decorated trees for the downstairs hallway and the room of Frankie Wisdom, 12, a burn victim who won’t be home for Christmas.
Other gifts to the hospital acknowledged yesterday by Mrs. Lena Provost, president of the board, were magazines from Mrs. Fern Dressel, Lewiston Orchards, and table covers from Ne-Top-Pew Camp Fire Girls.
Two groups of carolers, Clarkston Mothersingers and the Church of God, visited the hospital during the weekend.