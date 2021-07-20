WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate beat down Tuesday a Democratic-sponsored move to bar “dollar-a-year” men from high defense mobilization posts.
Only-an hour earlier, the House Banking Committee had approved a proposal to put rigid restrictions on employment of “dollar-a-year” men — so called because they hold federal jobs without government compensation while receiving their pay from private industry.
The Senate Republican forces were victorious by a single vote, 46-45, in striking from a bill extending the Defense Production Act for two years a section banning “dollar-a-year” men from serving in federal administrative and policy-making jobs.
The approved amendment provides that such appointees “shall, when policy matters are involved, be limited to advising appropriate full-time salaried government officials who are responsible for making policy decisions.”
After adopting the amendment, offered by Sen. Capehart (R-Ind.), the Senate passed the bill by voice vote.
This story was published in the July 20, 1955, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.