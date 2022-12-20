Dog days of Christmas

This story was published in the Dec. 20, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
WASHINGTON — It used to be that college students brought their friends home for the holidays. Now they bring home their dogs. The dogs are a little harder to deal with than the friends.
I thought I was the only parent who had the problem but Fernwood, my neighbor, told me the dog problem is quite serious at his house, too.
“Felicia is coming home on Thursday.” he told me.
“That’s nice,” I said.
“I’m not sure. She’s bringing her Labrador Shakespeare with her. Shakespeare weighs 200 pounds and he makes my wife very nervous. He also isn’t housebroken.”
“That’s terrible.”
“It isn’t Shakespeare’s fault,” Fernwood told me, Felicia lives in a dormitory which does not require dogs to be housebroken. At least that’s what she told us the last time she was home. She said that there were four other dogs living in the dorm and none of them was trained to go outside.”
“Why do you think that is?” I asked.
“I believe most colleges don’t pay too much attention to what dogs do on campus.”
“But you would think discovering how to housebreak a dog would be a much more valuable learning experience than the rise and fall of the Roman Empire.
“It is at my house, but it doesn’t seem to be at the university. My daughter is far more concerned with what the aerosol companies are doing to the ozone than what Shakespeare does in our living room.”
“I’m with you.” I told Fernwood. “My daughter won’t come home unless she can bring her dog Hobo with her. This presents many problems, the least of which is that we can’t go anywhere during the holiday season where dogs are unwelcome. This limits us quite a bit. My niece was getting married and when she said she didn’t want any dogs at the wedding, my daughter got very- angry and refused to go with us. She said although she could understand her cousin acting that way she could never explain it to Hobo.”
Fernwood said. “My problem is my son Carlton is also coming home from school for Christmas and he’s bringing his dog Neptune. Neptune is a white German Shepherd and can’t stand my daughter’s dog Shakespeare. My daughter thinks Carlton purposely turned Neptune against Shakespeare and now there is bad feeling between the children.”
“Is Neptune housebroken?” I asked.
“Carlton says he is, but when he sees what Shakespeare does, Neptune says. ‘The hell with it.’”
“Why do you think all the college kids are into dogs?” I asked Fernwood.
“Beats me. I guess it’s easier for them to relate to dogs than it is to people. When I went to college we used to like girls. The only time you had a dog was when you were a little kid and weren’t old enough to have a girl.”
“That’s the way it was with me.” I said. “The minute I lost my interest in dogs. I knew I was ready to go out with girls.”
“Today.” said Fernwood, “the kids date much earlier and then when they get bored with each other they start going out with dogs.”
“Maybe it’s just a passing fad.” I suggested. “Maybe in a year or two they’ll bring home goldfish for Christmas instead.”
“I hope you’re right.” Fernwood said, “because I’m not sure I can keep paying the rug cleaning bill for school vacations.