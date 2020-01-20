This story was published in the Jan. 20, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Several Clarkston doctors are installing a radio transmitter and receiver at Tri-State Memorial hospital to facilitate rapid communication.
Dr. Walter W. Seibly said four already have two way radios in their cars and homes so they decided to go together and purchase a transmitter and install it at the hospital. He said the equipment probably will be installed by tomorrow. Total cost was pegged at about $250.
Others in the project include Dr. Ralph Haas Jr., Dr. James D. Klein and Dr. Vern O. Baumann.
Dr. Seibly said the radio has a transmitting range of 10 to 15 miles and will be audible anywhere in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.