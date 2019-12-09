Centerpieces, so important for a festive mood on Christmas and Hanukkah dining tables, get in the way when the serious business of eating starts.
So concoct a centerpiece that can disappear just before the meal starts, suggest Beverly Reese Church and Bethany Ewald Bultman, authors of a new party idea book, “The Joys of Entertaining.”
Mass small presents (one for each member of the party) on a square of fabric in the center of the table. Use matching napkins tied with the same sort of bows adorning the gifts. Open the gifts before dinner and discard the wrappings.
Here are some other holiday party decorating ideas from Church, a former party planner and florist, and Bultman, a writer and editorial photo stylist.
For original placecards, take photos with an instant-camera as guests come in, then insert each person’s in an inexpensive dime store frame you’ve purchased ahead of time to fit the finished print. Each guest finds his or her place by his picture and gets to keep or exchange the favor.
The enticing aromas of cinnamon and cloves are associated with the Christmas holiday, so heat apple cider or apple juice and add the two spices. A delightful drink and a wonderful fragrance are the dual rewards of this simple ploy.
Recycle old Christmas balls as candle holders. Glue a washer to the bottom to keep the ball steady and pierce a hole in the ball. Add several inches of sand (using a funnel to insert) and place tall thin tapers in the ball. Cover the top with holly and mass the balls on a square of mirror in the center of the table. A variation on this theme is to core large red apples and fill with red candles.
Candles and Hanukkah naturally go together and the holiday colors are blue and white. So, tie white candles with blue satin ribbons or mix blue and white candles together for decorations. One host the authors met in their quest for new party ideas collects antique menorahs that she uses to decorate her home during the holiday.
For Christmas decor, seasonal greens are appropriate. On mantels or down the center of the table, arrange Christmas greens or ivy in a serpentine pattern interspersed with red flowers. Add a row of brass, silver, crystal or cut glass candleholders.
Build gingerbread houses of varying sizes and styles and group on a mantel or tabletop.
Group dolls or stuffed animals — spruced up with holiday aprons, bows or collars — on a table or mantel or in a cradle.
Own a hobby horse? Give it a holiday necklace of greenery or place sprigs of holly in the mouth and set at the doorway.
Unusual party ideas for the holidays include a multi-generational letter-to-Santa party. Provide children with scissors, paper and paste and all the holiday catalogs you have received. The kids write and decorate a group letter to Santa while the parents string popcorn or cranberry beads, bake cookies or just visit with one another. If the party is held early in the season, the letter can furnish some clues to the children’s heart’s desires among gifts.
Another idea is a cooking-baking party. This is popular all over the country and has many variations, said the authors. Guests can bring a favorite recipe and the ingredients they will need to execute it. Or, the host may supply all the ingredients and recipes with copies to be taken away. After sampling everything, at party’s end, all the guests leave with a box of mixed cookies for their own celebrations.
A simple way to entertain is to have a holiday tea. Put on baroque music, get out elegant dishes and serve Victorian favorites such as tea sandwiches, pound cake and cookies.
The secret to a happy holiday season is participation of many age groups, both authors agree. For parties to go smoothly, it’s important to deal with the actual structure of the family.
If divorce, ill feeling or the absence of some family members mean a traditional family dinner would be uncomfortable, entertain in ways that minimize difficulties. For example, hold a large open house instead of a sit-down dinner. The open house can accommodate a large group of family and friends and ensure that everyone can have a good time.
“Tell everyone to drop in between noon and 4 p.m. You aren’t seated at a table with people who don’t get along,” said Bultman. Furthermore, added Church, people with kids can come early while those who don’t enjoy kids can come later.
This story was published in the Dec. 9, 1987, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.