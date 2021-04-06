BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Joe DiMaggio, citing a bunch of eager kids, added full-time coaching duties Friday to his job as vice president of the Oakland Athletics.
“I have become attached to these kids. I have never been around a group so eager to learn,” said DiMaggio, who has spent the past five weeks helping the A’s with their hitting.
The 53-year-old Hall of Famer previously had gone to spring training as a batting instructor with the New York Yankees, but until this year he hadn’t done anything more than that since retiring as a player 17 years ago.
But when the Athletics moved from Kansas City to Oakland — DiMaggio lives in San Francisco — owner Charles O. Finley asked him if he would be a vice president.
Then, while here for an exhibition game against Cincinnati, Finley announced the great Yankee Clipper also would serve as a full-time coach.
Players Happy
“The players and I and the other coaches are very happy about this, and I know that Joe is, too,” said Manager Bob Kennedy, adding that DiMaggio will sit with him on the bench and not be on the coaching lines.
DiMaggio said he sees no conflict between his front office duties and his job on the field.
“Bob Kennedy is my boss,” he said. “Whatever he wants me to be, I’ll be.”
Many baseball people were surprised when DiMaggio agreed to go with Finley in the first place. They thought if he ever got back into the game more actively than just as a part-time batting instructor, it would be with the Yankees.
But DiMaggio said the Yankees never offered him a job and the Yankees countered that Joe never had indicated he was willing to return to an active status.
This story was published in the April 6, 1968, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.