This story was published in the July 6, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Did Lewiston celebrate the Fourth of July? There were about five thousand of the residents that did, you may be sure. On Sunday practically all of the small boys and some of the small girls gave evidences of patriotism by firing off many firecrackers. This was continued on Monday, but by then they were joined by a number of larger growth. These were not of the five thousand spoken of above, however.
Lewiston as a town did not celebrate. Lewiston as a people did. But they went afield to do it. Several hundred of them in automobiles with loaded lunch baskets found places on Craig mountain, at Waha and elsewhere where the shade was dense and cool breezes blow, at which to spend the fourth and fifth. Other hundreds climbed the hill to the north and joined in the festivities at Uniontown and other places in the Palouse country. Still greater in number were those who, unable to go so far visited Spalding and enjoyed the Indian celebration at that point.
Then Asotin took toll of its Lewiston friends to the number of 2,000 or more. They found their way to that place in autos, by team, stage, and boat. Some took their lunch baskets, others depended upon the hospitality of friends, or the eating places, but all were out to have the best possible time. If you want to know whether they had a good time, just ask some of those who have returned, and you will find that the celebrations at Uniontown, Spalding, Asotin, Winchester, Grangeville, or wherever they were was one of the occasions that deserve spelling with capital letters.
Then there were the quiet celebrants. Practically every man fortunate enough to have an automobile, and many of those who only had friends with cars, took advantage of the chance afforded by having two holidays come together to get away from the city and into the country. They went everywhere — to Walla Walla, to Spokane, to Coeur d’Alene lake, to Moscow, up the Potlatch, or the North Fork, or Kooskia, wherever there was a chance to throw a fly with a bare chance that something might nibble at it.
Those who were so unfortunate as to be in town on Monday were quite certain that the people were off somewhere doing something or other. Every store was closed. The saloons were opened but apparently deserted; the hotels stayed open but some of the restaurants did not, and in the middle of the day those that did would have saved money if they had closed. The Jailer stayed at the court house, and the police and fire department were on duty. But the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker all jumped their respective jobs, and took a day off. Today they will all be back again, the better for the holiday.