This story was published in the June 29, 1989, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
LONDON — Barefoot Princess Diana lost a photo-finish race for mothers at the annual school sports day of her 7-year-old son, Prince William.
The 27-year-old princess flung out her arms as she sprinted across the tape at the Weatherby School sports day at Richmond Athletics Ground on Tuesday but another mother got there a step ahead.
The princess, who won the mother’s race last year, watched in delight as William won the Form 3 Goldrush, a race that involves balancing two tinfoil nuggets on a tennis racket. Earlier, William had finished last in the 60-meter dash.
Prince Charles did not fare as well as his wife or son. He had trouble tying a plastic bag on one foot in the fathers’ event and only managed to come in sixth from last among the 35 competitors.