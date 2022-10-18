This story was published in the Oct. 18, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
ASOTIN — Competition is growing for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land on the edges of the city of Asotin.
The Asotin-Anatone School District objects to plans by Asotin resident Bob Wilson for a recreational vehicle park between First and Third streets. The district wants to build an elementary school at the site.
Lewiston resident Mark DeAtley is showing interest in property east of the city shop and north of First Street next to the Snake River. A California couple already is seeking the same land to build a 60-space recreational vehicle park.
DeAtley manages a division of DeAtley Company near Hells Gate State Park and wrote that his background and resources could help him create a recreational vehicle park that would benefit the city of Asotin.
Meanwhile, the school district projects it won’t be able to accommodate students from new residences near Quail Ridge Golf Course and in a proposed development by Asotin resident Alexander Swantz, Asotin Elementary School Principal Jack Pease said at a recent Asotin City Council meeting.
When the district expanded its schools in the early 1990s, space was so tight it had to get a variance from the state because it didn’t have enough playground space for the elementary school, Pease said.
Purchasing the land now for an elementary school that would be built in seven to 10 years would keep costs down, partly because land values will likely increase, Pease said.
The benefits, of a recreational vehicle park serving travelers, according to a letter from the school district, would be nominal compared with what the district would save by buying the land now.
Mayor James Miller said he disagrees. The city would receive $16,000 from the lease of the land to Wilson for the recreational vehicle park and another $11,800 in utility fees during a 20-year period.
Miller said the school should consider another parcel that is almost an acre in size and near the land originally requested.
Pease said he would consider it and return to a future meeting to discuss the issue.
The school would be near a 60-space recreational vehicle park proposed by Susan and Norval Woolsterihulme of Valley Center, Calif., near San Diego. That site is also being sought by DeAtley of Lewiston for the same purpose.
The Woolstenhulmes presented their plans at a recent council meeting and received a chilly reception from the mayor.
The park wouldn’t have any fences, Norval Woolstenhulme said, in an effort to make it fit with the existing landscape.
The spaces would be separated with shrubs and have a barbecue and picnic table. Trees on the site would be left and become part of a park area.
Three buildings would be constructed, including a home for the, Woolstenhulmes, who would manage the park and provide security. Another structure would have laundry machines, bathrooms and an indoor fish cleaning area. The third would be an office area for registration.
The park would benefit the city’s economy, Norval Woolstenhulme said.
Filling the tank of a recreational vehicle costs as much as $300, Norval Woolstenhulme said, and the tourists would likely purchase groceries in town.
Miller said the city is negotiating with Wilson and doesn’t want to consider any other proposal until those negotiations have run their full course.
“I don’t doubt you can fill it, but quite frankly I don’t care if you can fill it,” Miller said.
The mayor said he opposes any recreational vehicle park that would have more than the 18 spaces Wilson proposes.
After the meeting at least two council members, Del Roy Schnider and James Tuschhoff, appeared to be more willing to consider the Woolstenhulmes’ idea, saying they’ve heard some say the park might look better than what is at the site now.
But Miller said he’s heard the plan could spark a door-to-door petition drive.