This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
W. J. Ramey is in the city from Kamiah to attend the annual meeting the Pan-Handle Asbestos company, which will be held Saturday evening at the company’s offices in the Breier block. The company recently acquired the asbestos properties near Kamiah and plans provide for installing new machinery and engaging in general manufacture of asbestos products. The company will employ from 30 to 40 men at the beginning and the force will be enlarged as business will permit.
The company has a plant at Kamiah and the deposit is about 12 miles distant on Maggie mountain. It is a good trucking proposition and road improvements will be made so that the asbestos rock can be moved to the plant at minimum cost.
Mr. Ramey became interested in these properties about 27 years ago when the first rock was brought to his sawmill near Russell. He was interested in the first company organized to develop the property and has increased his interests with the new concern. Mr. Ramey has been a successful mill operator in the upper country for more than 25 years and stated last evening that he believed the asbestos proposition has the best future of any of the upper Clearwater industries. Mr. Ramey will direct the management of the new company.