This story was published in the March 30, 1899, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Washington, March 29. — Preparations are being made by Chief Wilkie of the secret service to destroy $1,221,306,988 worth of counterfeit coin and bogus notes, which have been accumulated by his bureau. Of this amount $117,243 represents United States treasury notes, silver certificates, bank notes and fractional currency and $10,021 is in imitation gold, silver, nickel and copper coin. The balance of this sum is in imitation of various other obligations and securities, including facsimiles of Tennessee state warrants, Missouri defense bonds, state bank notes and “flash” notes.
When spurious coin and notes, together with the counterfeiter’s outfit, are captured, an inventory is taken of them and they are properly labeled and boxed until the time arrives for them to be destroyed. The paper money will be macerated by the same machinery which is used in destroying worn-out genuine notes, but the metal will be sent to a private foundry and melted. Many counterfeiters are now serving long terms in the penitentiaries for making this money.