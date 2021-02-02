Descendants Of Wagon Wheel Era Attend Latah County Pioneer Meet

This story was published in the Feb. 2, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW — Appreciative of mild weather and excellent winter roads, members of the Latah County Pioneer Assn. counted a record attendance at an annual mid-winter picnic dinner and business meeting at the Hotel Idaho here Jan. 25.
Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the county’s pioneers of the wagon wheel era, greeted guests at the entrance, assisting Miss Theodora V. Smith as reception committee chairman.
Guests signed a red leather-bound registry book with signatures and messages which was presented later to the association secretary. Mrs. O.C. Carssow. Mrs. Carssow was unable for the first time in 40 years to attend the annual gathering because of illness.
Mrs. Walter Driscoll (Jennie Halvorson) of Moscow and Driscoll Ridge presided over the registry and “picture room” where albums compiled by Mrs. Carssow were on display. Newspaper clippings and pictures have been gathered through the years for the albums by Mrs. Carssow.
A covered-dish dinner was served at noon. After dinner, R.E. Nordby of Genesee, association president, introduced Elwyn Schwartz of the University of Idaho’s music department as the program speaker. The Rev. Floyd W. Chapman, pastor of the Moscow Christian Church and a former soloist with the San Francisco Opera Co., sang the prologue from Pagliacci II and “He Chose the Cross.”
Mrs. Charles Summerfield of Moscow, former vice president, was elected president succeeding Nordby. Mrs. Summerfieid, widow of a former Latah County sheriff and daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Henry Blake, was born at Moscow.
Homer David Sr., of David’s, pioneer department store of Moscow, was elected vice president.
Mrs. Carssow was re-elected secretary with Miss Smith accepting appointment to assist during Mrs. Carssow’s convalescence from her present illness.