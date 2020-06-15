Today a delegation of Lewiston business men will visit the annual Genesee Horse show, which opens today and which will afford a three-day program of exceptional interest. With the Lewiston delegation will be Secretary Paul Clagstone and Directors D. S. Wallace and R. C. Beach, representing the Northwest Livestock association.
A number of cars will be available for those desiring to make the visit to Genesee. The cars will depart from the Fifth street garage at 9 o’clock this morning. The return to Lewiston will be made in the evening. The visit will afford opportunity to inspect the best livestock of the Genesee section which is annually brought into competition at the Northwest Livestock show, the people of that section being loyal supporters of this northwest institution. It is urged that as many Lewiston citizens as possible make the trip today to Genesee as several auto owners have volunteered without charge the use of their cars in order to encourage the movement.
This story was published in the June 15, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.