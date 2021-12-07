This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Clarkston High School Bantams open their basketball season tonight against the Moscow Bears at the CHS gym. Game time is 8 p.m.
Another highlight of the night will be the re-naming of the six-year-old gym for CHS Principal William E. Kramer. Decision to honor Kramer by naming the gym after him was made by the Clarkston School Board in April. Kramer joined the CHS faculty as a teacher in 1929 and was named principal in 1933.
The dedication will be conducted by the student council under the supervision of Clyde W. Manis, guidance director, and John Carssow, student body president. School Superintendent William Broadhead will make a brief talk during the ceremony.
Basketball Coach Vern Moreman still had not settled on a starting lineup last night but said he would pick from among Doug Gibbons, Doug Dougherty, Jay Henry, Jim Rogers, Larry Hardway and Brian Yost. Rogers is the tallest player on the squad at 6-3.
Only Gibbons and Hardway earned letters a year ago, pointing up the inexperience the Bantams will take into the opener against Coach Seth Parkinson’s Bears. Moscow has eight seniors, a sophomore and a freshman on its varsity.
Gordon Shoemaker, Bob Kidwell, John Broche, Bruce Jackman, Roscoe Grossnickle and Gary Whybark round out the Bantam varsity.
The B squads of the two schools will meet in a preliminary game at 6:30 p.m.