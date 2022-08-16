PULLMAN (AP) — Speeding wood decay with biological methods has promise for reducing fire danger, increasing soil fertility and even making cattle feed and paper, Washington State University scientists said Monday.

A scanning electron microscope has revealed that when nitrogen-fixing bacteria, yeasts and wood-decaying fungi are present, wood decomposes 30 percent faster, said Robert Blanchette, a WSU doctoral candidate in plant pathology.

