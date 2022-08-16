PULLMAN (AP) — Speeding wood decay with biological methods has promise for reducing fire danger, increasing soil fertility and even making cattle feed and paper, Washington State University scientists said Monday.
A scanning electron microscope has revealed that when nitrogen-fixing bacteria, yeasts and wood-decaying fungi are present, wood decomposes 30 percent faster, said Robert Blanchette, a WSU doctoral candidate in plant pathology.
Blanchette, who is trying to develop more efficient strains of fungi by subjecting them to cobalt radiation, reported on his research at a meeting of the American Phytopathological Society at East Lansing, Mich.
Speeding decay would shorten the period of fire danger which is present from slash left after logging, and would reduce forest diseases, said Dr. C. Gardner Shaw, a WSU plant pathologist who supervised the research.
Returning decomposed material to the soil will increase fertility, because most forests lack adequate nitrogen, Shaw said.
The discovery could overcome economic problems in breaking down lignin so cattle can digest the carbohydrates.
Blanchette’s original interest in the research was to find an economical way to convert wood into cattle feed.
Shaw said it is theoretically possible to use fungi, bacteria and yeasts instead of the chemical used to break down wood to make paper.
If a speedy biological process can be developed, this would be a boon to the environment by reducing air and water pollution, Shaw said.
There are hundreds of wood decay fungi, Blanchette said. Some specialize in breaking down woody fiber while others break down cellulose. Scientists can select the strain that is most efficient for an intended purpose, he said.
Different fungi would be required to convert wood into cattle feed than to decompose logs on the forest floor.
