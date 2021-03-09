Mt. Idaho, March 8. — [Special to the Tribune.] — Hammond C. Brown, a pioneer resident of Idaho County, died here at 12 o’clock last night, aged 71 years.
The deceased was a native of Germany and came to California in 1849.
He was attracted to Idaho during the early mining excitement and went to Florence in 1862.
After mining there for a time he engaged in merchandising and later moved to Lewiston where he was associated in the ownership of a store.
He again removed to Idaho county and opened a store on Salmon river which he conducted until the Indian war broke out in 1877.
Later he opened a store at Mt. Idaho in association with George Shearer, and succeeding his partner continued the business until about eight years ago, when he retired.
He was at one time quite wealthy, but subsequent reverses left him a poor man.
A widow and three children survive him.
This story was published in the March 9, 1900, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.