This story was published in the Aug. 12, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Roger Canning, Lewiston real estate broker, announced yesterday he has moved his office from 450-D Thain Rd. to the Mission Motel, 406 20th St. N. Canning said he recently purchased the 12-unit motel from Mrs. W. E. Bitter. She and her late husband had owned it for a number of years.
Canning formerly had offices with Brown & Faling, an insurance firm, on Thain Rd. William C. Brown and Irving Faling had been licensed as real estate agents under Canning. Canning said Brown is now a licensed broker and they are operating their own real estate business.
Canning said he plans also to manage the motel. David Barker, the former manager, has moved to his former home at 814 8th Ave. Barker is vice president and treasurer of Pacific Empire Mutual Life Insurance Co.